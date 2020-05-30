While most schools across Michigan are playing a wait-and-see game in regards to graduation, Fruitport Calvary Christian held its ceremony as planned Friday night.
"The Friday after Memorial Day is when we do commencement," the school's principal/administrator, Tom Kapanka, said. "Once the stay-at-home order went way into June, I told the seniors, you're not going to do an indoor commencement. ... Let's do this outdoors. We've never done it outdoors before, but we'll be creative, make it work, and make it something you'll never forget."
