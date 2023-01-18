FRUITPORT — Fruitport Community Schools is allocating local mental health resources in response to a potential tragedy that occurred within the district Tuesday evening.
Fruitport Superintendent Jason Kennedy said he isn’t able to provide details on the incident, per a family's request, but was encouraged to equip the district with proper mental health initiatives.
Kennedy said that the school's crisis team — made up of school counselors, social workers, psychologists and mental health professionals — met late Tuesday night, and again with the entire school staff before school started Wednesday to brief the situation and handle students’ potential needs.
Partners from the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) and Health West were in the schools Wednesday to provide supportive care to students and staff, with teams of trained professionals readily available to support all areas of need, Kennedy added. Seven social workers, psychologists and social workers all trained in crisis intervention and stress management programs with the MAISD, along with several trained health professionals with psychological management backgrounds with Health West, paired with the district’s crisis team to aid what Kennedy says is a ”significant” number of student needs.
“We care deeply about our students, our parents in the community and all of those in the Fruitport community, and we’re doing everything that we can to support the mental health of the community that we serve,” the superintendent said.
Professionals from both the MAISD and Health West will be on-site Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the district’s high school media center, providing that same level of psychological and mental health support to anyone in the community who may need it. Kennedy urged everyone to take advantage of the situation, noting it’s a free walk-in clinic.
“Anyone who is struggling with mental health and is need of psychological care, we’re available to help continue to support those in the community,” he said.
Kennedy added that traumatic events evoke strong emotional responses resulting in mental health support being necessary. While he’s hopeful he’ll be able to provide an update regarding the incident soon, his priority remains to ensure the privacy of the family involved.
“In sensitive situations such as these, our entire community should be respectful of a family request to respect their privacy,” he said.
However, Kennedy remained adamant in the belief that the Fruitport school district is the center of their entire community, and took full responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of students, staff and the community.
“We take that seriously and we are making every resource available to support mental health needs as best we can,” he said. “We are hopeful that those in the community who are struggling with mental health issues at this time will take advantage of the service that we’re offering and providing."
Kennedy suggested that if anyone is in need of support, Health West can be contacted at 231-724-3600. They have professionals trained in responding to traumatic events across Muskegon County.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is provided.
