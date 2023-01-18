FRUITPORT — Fruitport Community Schools is allocating local mental health resources in response to a potential tragedy that occurred within the district Tuesday evening.
Fruitport Superintendent Jason Kennedy said he isn’t able to provide details on the incident, per a family's request, but was encouraged to equip the district with proper mental health initiatives.
Kennedy said that the school's crisis team — made up of school counselors, social workers, psychologists and mental health professionals — met late Tuesday night, and again with the entire school staff before school started Wednesday to brief the situation and handle students’ potential needs.
Professionals from the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and HealthWest were also in the schools Wednesday to provide supportive care to students and staff, with teams of trained professionals readily available to support all areas of need, Kennedy added. Seven social workers, psychologists and social workers all trained in crisis intervention and stress management programs with the MAISD, along with several trained health professionals with psychological management backgrounds with HealthWest, paired with the district’s crisis team to aid what Kennedy says is a ”significant” number of student needs.
The crisis team was also available Wednesday evening at the high school to provide mental health support for anyone in the community.
“We care deeply about our students, our parents in the community and all of those in the Fruitport community, and we’re doing everything that we can to support the mental health of the community that we serve,” Kennedy said.
While he said Wednesday that he's hopeful he’ll be able to provide an update regarding the incident soon, Kennedy said his priority remains ensuring the privacy of the family involved.
“In sensitive situations such as these, our entire community should be respectful of a family request to respect their privacy,” he said.
Kennedy suggested that if anyone is in need of support, HealthWest can be contacted at 231-724-3600. They have professionals trained in responding to traumatic events across Muskegon County.
