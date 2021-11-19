Fruitport Community Schools announced Friday that they will join several other area school districts in closing Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23.
The closure, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy, will “assist the district in getting the rising COVID-19 cases under control, as we are seeing spread and transmission through our schools."
Kennedy said the district currently has approximately 85 students and 14 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 school days.
“Importantly, the rising case counts continue to have a substantial impact on our staffing and ability to adequately supervise and support our students," he said.
Both the Grand Haven and Spring Lake districts made a similar decision Thursday.
Schools already had Wednesday, Thursday and Friday scheduled off due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Decisions such as these are not taken lightly, as we know that unplanned cancellations disrupt schedules,” Kennedy said. “In consultation with Pubic Health of Muskegon County, it was their strong recommendation to consider this type of short-term closure based on a review of positive case counts and strained staffing levels in the district. We are hopeful that this will allow for a healthier return to school after the Thanksgiving break, and for our staff that are currently isolated to be able to return to school.”
Kennedy said the two days off will be treated similar to snow days, and would only need to be made up if the district exceeded its six allowable snow days for the school year.
He added that the Fruitport day care programs held at the district’s Early Childhood Center will remain open.
