Fruitport seeks mentors for students

FRUITPORT — Fruitport Community Schools is looking for mentors for students of all ages.
Community members willing to dedicate one hour each week to mentor a student in kindergarten through high school can participate in the second-year program.
Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said the FCS school navigator met with local churches to invite pastors to share with their congregations that the district has students with social-emotional needs. They asked congregations to learn more about the issues facing students and to consider mentoring them.
Following that, more than 90 community members participated in three trauma-informed trainings, and 35 became mentors.
Principals and school counselors refer students to be involved in the program.
“Most of the students had experienced some type of trauma or had another emotional barrier to being successful in school,” Szymoniak said.
While the mentorship lasts throughout the school year, Szymoniak said it’s possible that some of the mentor/mentee relationships could continue into the summer, depending on parent permission and the interest of the participants.
Szymoniak said the program has been “impressive,” and he’s grateful for the faith community’s willingness to partner with the school district.
As mentors met with students for a few months during the 2018-19 school year, teachers saw a reduction in student behavioral problems, and some students experienced an increase in academic outcomes, Szymoniak said.
Students from trauma are in a continual “flight or fight” mode, and their brains develop hypersensitive survival responses, Szymoniak explained.
“The caring and nurturing relationship formed with a trusting adult through mentoring helps students rewire their brains so that they are more successful in school, both behaviorally and academically,” the superintendent said. “Almost every student in the program showed improvements in this experience in this regard. We also heard from mentors what a rewarding and spiritual experience it was working with these students in need.”
Anyone interested in mentoring FCS students can contact administrative assistant Maribeth Clarke at 231-865-4100, ext. 1402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.