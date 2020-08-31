FRUITPORT — Only one child left his face mask behind and one high school student’s mask didn’t meet the district dress code when the first half-day of school was held Monday for Fruitport Community Schools.

“It’s actually turned out very well,” Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said. “Today is almost anticlimactic after we put in so much work getting to this point. Aside from masks, it’s almost like a normal first day of school.”

