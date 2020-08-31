Amanda VanOeveren walks away from Beach Elementary School in Fruitport with her kids, Addilyn and Ethan, after their first day of school Monday. The kids agreed that their first day of school was a great one.
Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak talks to Edgewood Elementary School students as they walk to their buses following the district's first day of school on Monday.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Amanda VanOeveren walks away from Beach Elementary School in Fruitport with her kids, Addilyn and Ethan, after their first day of school Monday. The kids agreed that their first day of school was a great one.
FRUITPORT — Only one child left his face mask behind and one high school student’s mask didn’t meet the district dress code when the first half-day of school was held Monday for Fruitport Community Schools.
“It’s actually turned out very well,” Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said. “Today is almost anticlimactic after we put in so much work getting to this point. Aside from masks, it’s almost like a normal first day of school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.