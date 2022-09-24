The Fruitport High School athletic department, in partnership with the district’s Education Foundation, has announced its 2022 inductees to the Fruitport Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame was established in 2013, and celebrated a new class of honorees each year through 2019. The Hall of Fame originally honored just athletes, but has since broadened its scope to include anyone who has graduated from, worked for, or contributed to the greater good of, Fruitport Community Schools.
In addition to recognizing athletic achievements, the Hall of Fame has added categories for academic/career accomplishments, as well as for outstanding service to Fruitport Community Schools.
This year’s class will officially be inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 22.
Betty Kinney
Service to Fruitport Community Schools
Betty Kinney and her husband, Gary, moved to the Fruitport district when their children were very young. She became an active volunteer at her children’s school and served on the Shettler Parent Teacher Association. Being intrigued with the “behind the scenes” operation of the school system, Betty felt she had the time to devote to serving on the Fruitport Community Schools’ Board of Education. She was appointed to a vacant seat on the board in 1983, was elected to a four-year term on the board in 1984, and successfully won each of her re-election campaigns. Betty remained on the board of education for 31 years serving as a trustee, secretary, and as president of the board, a title she held for 21 consecutive years.
Betty was a firm believer in hands-on participation, spending as much time in buildings as she spent attending board meetings. During her time on the board she volunteered to help in classrooms and with PTO functions, chaperoned summer band camps, and served on many board and district committees. She was an active member of the Academic Booster Club (ABC) which organized and ran weekly Bingo games, raising thousands of dollars for Fruitport Community Schools.
Betty always served the district with a listening ear and based her decisions on what was best for students. Some of the many accomplishments the board achieved during Betty’s reign include the passage of tough election, millage and bond campaigns, development of strategic plans and putting them in action, monitoring finances to keep money in the classrooms, and hiring quality staff. Her fondest memories include graduation ceremonies where she presented Fruitport students with their diplomas.
She resides in the Fruitport district.
Brandi (Fialek) Michelli
Athletics, Class of 2005
Brandi (Fialek) Michelli was a four-year varsity starter for Fruitport girls soccer. She was awarded with all-state honors for soccer in both 2004 and 2005. She also achieved all-area in 2002 as a freshman. She was a force at center midfield and had an excellent ability to control the pace of the game. While she mainly played midfield, she was a utility player who often played other positions on the field as the team needed. She helped lead the Fruitport Girls soccer program to many successes, including regional semifinals in 2004 and conference champions in 2005. Brandi also earned academic all-state honors in 2004 and 2005.
Brandi’s soccer career was disrupted with injury. She missed her entire sophomore season after suffering a torn knee ACL in a pre-season scrimmage. She tore her ACL in her other knee at the end of her senior year in the district finals game.
Brandi went on to Ferris State University, where she studied nuclear medicine. A few years after graduating from Ferris, she returned to school and earned her nursing degree. She currently works as a registered nurse specializing in oncology and autoimmune infusions. She resides in Fruitport with her husband Joe Michelli (FHS class of 1999) and their children, Grace and Cash.
James Munger
Academics, Class of 1977
James balanced academics with athletics throughout his four years at Fruitport High School. He took a drafting class with Mr. John Grossa and it put James on a path he would follow for the next several years.
In the fall 1977, James began his next adventure at Hope College, graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science. From there he moved on to the University of Michigan and enrolled in their master’s program for mechanical engineering. Upon graduation in 1982, James began work at Northrop Grumman TRW. In 1993 he received his spacecraft controller flight certification.
James has worked in a variety of capacities during his time at Northrop Grumman. In 2010, James was part of a mission that he calls his most memorable role – Mission Operations Lead for the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS). LCROSS was a satellite designed to discover water on the moon. The mission was a success as James and his team discovered water in the shadowed crater Cabeus near the lunar South Pole. For his efforts, James received the NASA Honor Award and Popular Mechanics Magazine’s Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Science and Technology, among other awards. Throughout his career, James has served on the U-of-M Climate and Space Sciences Advisory Board, worked as an adjunct professor, and written numerous publications for conferences and magazines. James retired from Northrop Grumman in 2020.
James met his wife Lesley at the University of Michigan, and together they have two sons. James lived in California for 40 years, and recently purchased a house in Holland.
Ken Erny
Service to Fruitport Community Schools
A native of Burlington, New Jersey, and a 1978 alumnus of Cedarville (Ohio) University, where he played tennis, Ken came to Fruitport following graduation. He was initially hired by Faith Christian to teach and begin a soccer program at the school. Other duties at Faith included coaching basketball and serving as athletic director. In 1989, when Faith Christian closed, he taught one year at Calvary Christian in Muskegon. In 1990, Fruitport Community Schools hired Ken to work full-time with their Community Education program. In addition, he was named coach of the high school’s first soccer team. In 1996, he accepted the position as the school’s athletic director, where he served up until his retirement in 2020.
Ken led the Trojan boys soccer team for 19 years, compiling a 242-133-20 record with several trips to the regional finals. As Fruitport’s athletic director, he oversaw the Trojans’ first three team state championships and a half-dozen individual state titlists.
In addition to myriad daily responsibilities as athletic director, he led a three year self-study leading to statewide recognition of athletic excellence in 2008. In 2006, he established a relationship with a fledgling program that provides athletic opportunities for special needs students called “No More Sidelines,” which continues today in many schools and colleges in West Michigan. After retiring from coaching, he started the Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT), challenging students to reach their fullest potential in the hallways and on the fields.
In 2015, Ken was honored with induction into the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In October 2020, Fruitport’s soccer field was dedicated to him, now called Ken Erny Field. In June of this year, he was the recipient of the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Gene Young Service Award.
Ken resides in Fruitport with his wife, Lori.
Mindy Erny Acre
Athletics, Class of 2003
Mindy Erny Acre was an athlete who set the bar high for future goalkeepers and athletes that would follow her. Mindy was the starting keeper for Fruitport girls’ soccer for all four of her high school years. She received high honors for her soccer career including All-Conference (2000-03), All-District (2001-03) and all-state in 2003. Mindy holds the school records for most shutouts (53) and career goals against (0.54). She was also named all-state academic in 2003. She was given the high honor of Female Student Athlete of the Year in 2003. Mindy also played four years of tennis at Fruitport.
Mindy went on to play soccer at the collegiate level at Cornerstone University. She achieved many accolades, including three years all-conference, three years all-region and all-american honorable mention in 2006. Mindy also received the Champion of Character National Award in 2007. Mindy holds the Cornerstone University goalkeeper record for career wins (44), saves percentage (.871) and shutouts (29).
Mindy has coached a variety of soccer teams ranging from premier youth to high school to the collegiate level. She competed both as an athlete and then as a coach in the NAIA National Tournament.
Mindy currently resides in Kentwood with her wife Nicole. Together, they have fostered many children.
Rex Malarik
Athletics, Class of 1977
Rex Malarik was a member of the football team for all four years of his high school career, and excelled at the positions of center and outside linebacker. Rex was recognized for his efforts on the football team by being selected to the Class B all-state team his senior year. Rex also was a four-year letterman on the swimming team and played baseball for Fruitport.
Rex went on to attend Alma College, where he played football all four years at the center and offensive guard positions. He received his undergraduate degree in physics in 1981. He furthered his education at Michigan State University, achieving his second undergraduate degree from the School of Engineering.
Rex continued his football career later in life by becoming a varsity football coach at South Lyon East High School. This was a unique position as the high school, and the football program, were brand new. He coached the offensive and defensive line from 2007 through 2015 and led the program to many successes.
Rex is employed at General Motors. He and his wife Peggy (Moore) have four children. Rex joins his sister Tracy Malarik, who was previously inducted into the Fruitport Hall of Fame for swimming.
