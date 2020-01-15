Fundraiser to support Fruitport schools theater program

FRUITPORT — Families can meet princesses and superheroes while raising money for a local theater program this weekend.
Elsa, Olaf, Cinderella, Batman, The Flash, Belle and Mr. Incredible are among some of the princesses and superheroes who will greet families from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the Fruitport Middle School cafeteria, 3113 E. Pontaluna Road.
The annual pancake breakfast and carnival raises funds for the theater program in Fruitport Community Schools. Tickets are available now through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Fruitport High School office, 357 N. Sixth Ave. Tickets purchased in advance are $5. Tickets sold at the door at $7.
Admission includes two tickets for carnival games. The event includes games, raffles, crafts and a bounce house. Gluten-free pancakes will also be available.
Proceeds will help with upgrades to microphones and the ongoing support of the musical, said theater director Cindy Curtis.
In previous years, between 300 and 500 people have attended the breakfast and carnival. With the superhero and princess theme, Curtis said they’re trying to make the event more appealing to families.
“We strive to create a community environment in which all students have an opportunity to find and show their creative talents,” she said.
The school district’s spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” will be performed March 19-21 at Fruitport Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.