As music played, students ran around Griffin Elementary School and past the playground on Friday.
Throughout the morning, Griffin students participated in the school’s annual Gator Dash. The school’s parent-teacher association will use the funds raised through the event to support programs and events for students and teachers.
By participating in the event, students had a chance to earn prizes donated by local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.