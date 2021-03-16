The K-6 program will run June 21 to July 22, Monday through Thursday. Students in grades 7-12 will attend June 14 to July 15, also Monday through Thursday. Students can attend for free, and transportation and lunch will be provided.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools hopes to accelerate learning through its Summer Extended Learning Program. This photo was taken at Peach Plains Elementary School.
Courtesy photo
The Grand Haven school district is planning to continue its perseverance in helping its students through what we all hope are the final months of the pandemic by offering special learning programs for the summer.
Students who qualify for the Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Summer Extended Learning Program are those who show the most opportunity for growth in both math and English language arts as measured by the district’s benchmark tests.
