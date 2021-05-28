Buccaneer senior Brooke Johnson poses with her family after Thursday night's graduation ceremony at Grand Haven High School. Also pictured are Johnson's parents, Matt and Kim Johnson, and her grandmother, Joan Bryant.
Buccaneer seniors move their tassels to the left side of their caps at the close of Thursday's graduation ceremony.
Tribune photo / Alli Rusco
Frank Roberts offers the keynote address during Thursday's graduation ceremony inside the Grand Haven High School Fieldhouse. Roberts urged the class to "love thy neighbor as thyself."
Tribune photo / Alli Rusco
A senior claps during a classmate's speech Thursday.
Tribune photo / Alli Rusco
Senior Lauren Streng, left, plays with the Buccaneer band during Thursday's graduation.
Tribune photo / Alli Rusco
Buccaneer seniors toss their caps in celebration at the close of Thursday's graduation ceremony.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Buccaneer senior Alec Korecki poses with his family following the graduation ceremony. Also pictured are Korecki's sisters Autumn and Samantha, along with his parents Stacy and Steve.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Buccaneer senior Angela Tran poses with her family following the graduation ceremony. Also pictured are Tran's brother Phat and cousin Phoung, along with her mother, Hanh Vo.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Even as squalls of rain loomed and occasionally barraged against Grand Haven High School’s Fieldhouse on Thursday evening, inside, the Class of 2021 was with swelling energy that could weather any storm that they crossed paths with.
This graduating class had dealt with a great deal of storms, even up to graduation day. While the 145th annual commencement exercise of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools was shifted from Buccaneer Stadium to inside the school, the class had already embraced the hurricane that was the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congratulations GHHS class of 2021..you have had one heck of a year.
