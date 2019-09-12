Another group of Grand Haven school district employees will receive a pay increase for the coming year.
On Monday night, the district’s Board of Education approved a one-year contract with the Secretaries Association. The contract includes step increases and a 2 percent pay hike, in addition to insurance changes.
The contract is in effect through June 2020, retroactive to mid-August. The group’s previous contract expired this past June.
Scott Grimes, the district’s assistant superintendent, said they’re pleased to reach an agreement with the association.
“These positions are multi-faceted and challenging, but our secretaries and media assistants do an outstanding job supporting our schools,” he said. “We are fortunate to have these talented staff members working with our students, staff and parents each day.”
During the school board’s public comment period, Carrie Miel, the union’s president and a media assistant at Lakeshore Middle School, thanked Grimes and his team for helping reach an agreement.
“In the end, we came up with an equitable contract,” she said.
In June, the Board of Education approved pay increases and contracts for other district employees. The district’s 517M union staff members and non-association employees received a 2-percent pay increase, while administrators and directors received a 1.25 percent and 2 percent pay increases.
517M union staff includes operations, food service and transportation department employees. Non-association employees are Education Service Center staff, human services, instructional services, business services, technology, registrars, classroom aides, paraprofessionals, nurses and playground aides.
The district’s administrators and directors received contract extensions through June 2021. The contract calls for a raise in the first year of the contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.