Icecream Social

Students attend an ice cream social in July to celebrate the distribution of more than $660,000 in scholarship money by the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

 Courtesy photo

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF) recently announced its scholarship recipients for the 2023-24 school year.

This year’s scholarship awards total more than $660,000 going to 220 area students.

