The Grand Haven school district usually has about 65 school buses running at any one time, transporting students to and from their homes, schools, athletic events and field trips.
This year, the district added two special-education buses, including one that’s specifically designed for field trips. The bus can hold six wheelchairs, and the hope is that it can be used to take kids on field trips as one group instead of requiring separate buses.
