Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Board of Education on Monday voted to put a pair of new proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot. Superintendent Scott Grimes, right, presented details to the $118 million and $28.6 million propositions.
The Grand Haven school board on Monday night unanimously voted to put two new bond proposals before district voters on the Nov. 7 ballot.
After the defeat of the district’s $155 million bond proposal in May, Grand Haven Area Public Schools conducted extensive post-election research to gain a deeper understanding of the community’s feelings and priorities. An online survey and a set of focus groups gave voters the chance to tell district officials what was important to them, including reducing the dollar amount of future proposals, prioritizing district needs, and providing more details about plans related to Lakeshore Middle School.
