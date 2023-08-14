The Grand Haven Area Public Schools' Board of Education unanimously voted to put two new bond proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot during Monday night's meeting.
Presented by superintendent Scott Grimes, the district is planning to seek $118 million for Proposal 1 and $28.6 million for Proposal 2 which each seek to address a different set of key issues from GHAPS's failed May bond proposal.
Proposal 1, according to Grimes, would include building a new middle school on district-owned property in Grand Haven Township, located at 152nd Avenue and Lincoln Street; creating prominent entryways and enhancing security at each elementary school; completing necessary mechanical and restroom renovations at the elementary schools, White Pines Intermediate School, and Central High School; as well as some mechanical renovations to Grand Haven High School; increasing the number of district buses by one or two buses per year; updating GHAPS technology; and keeping the current Lakeshore Middle School property for future district use.
In contrast, Proposal 2 would include the previously proposed multipurpose facility at GHHS for athletics, marching band, and community use; elementary and preschool playground upgrades; additional district-wide building upgrades not included in Proposal 1; renovations to the White Pines and GHHS performing arts centers; new musical instruments, including those always purchased by the district such as tubas and cellos; and a transportation facility upgrade.
As Grimes explained, the mill rate would either increase from 2.29 to 3.95 if Proposal 1 passed on its own or to 4.05 if both proposal passed in the upcoming election. However, either mill rate would still be lower than the previously proposed rate of 4.2 mills.
After completing research into why the previous $155 bond proposal failed to pass in the May election, GHAPS leaders used the feedback and data collected from the community survey and focus groups to bring the district's needs back to the table for the community's consideration.
"At the end of the day, if we're not investing in our future, then we're stepping back," said Chris Streng, vice president of the GHAPS board of education, during board comment. "I'm eager to have this on the ballot. I'm eager to put as much energy and effort I can in promoting public education. I appreciate Scott and his team in getting us to where we are today."
