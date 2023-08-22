Grand Haven Area Public Schools' first two days in the classroom will be abbreviated due to the forecast for heat and humidity.
Superintendent Scott Grimes sent an email to district families Tuesday informing them of the decision.
"Due to the forecasted heat and (especially) humidity, we will transition to half-days on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 24, for our (Young Fives and kindergarten) through eighth(-grade) buildings and Central High School," Grimes wrote. "Open Door will only be in the (morning), no afternoon Open Door. Grand Haven High School will be in session for full days as scheduled."
Grand Haven High School is the only school in the district with air conditioning.
According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, the forecast for Wednesday is partly sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees, producing a heat index value as high as 98. Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86. Cooler air is expected beginning Friday.
Heat advisory
The heat index values could reach 105 in parts of south-central and southwest Michigan on Wednesday, resulting in a heat advisory for the region from noon Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The National Weather Service advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911 if needed.
Air quality alert
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has declared Wednesday to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone in Ottawa, Allegan, Kent, Muskegon and Van Buren counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, wee the EGLE webpage at michigan.gov/EGLE.
