Just a few hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday an extension of restrictions for in-person learning for high schools, the Grand Haven school board followed suit by voting 6-1 in favor of extending remote learning for the remainder of its students until the end of the semester.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools students are to return to their classrooms on Monday, Jan. 25.
Tuesday's school board decision was made primarily due to the coronavirus spread within the community, district officials said.
According to Superintendent Andy Ingall, since Thanksgiving there have been 37 positive COVID-19 cases among the district's students. That total is 35 percent of the total number of cases (140) since the start of the school year.
“Every positive case when we are in school has a reaching impact,” Ingall said. “It’s a strong indicator that our preventive measures are working, but they certainly are not perfect.”
On his final action as a member of the school board, James O’Neal was alone in voting for the resumption of in-person learning.
“I believe that our schools can be the safest place for our kids,” said O’Neal, who did not run for re-election this year. "We need to look at all aspects, and eight days could be huge for interaction. I’m going to vote for every option of face-to-face learning. I’m going to vote face to face on everything.”
Several teachers and district parents spoke prior to the board's decision. Most parents said they want their children back in school as soon as possible. A majority of teachers, on the other hand, said eight days of in-person schooling prior to the upcoming Christmas break isn't worth the risk.
Elementary teacher Andrea Teichma said she desires to be teaching in-person, but the reality of the situation ends with safety.
“Eight days is nothing in the grand scheme of things,” she said before the school board vote. “Going into the year, my motto was ‘As long as we can, safely.’ The students are in a groove and continue to work great virtually. I would love to see the district commit to staying home until after the New Year.”
“I chose to keep my kids home for the first semester and have them learn virtually,” said Cia Segerlind, a parent of two students. “Our kids really need stability. I took a step back professionally and it’s hard mentally, emotionally and financially. But I will say that it’s worth it to completely keep my loved ones safe and healthy.”
Young Fives teacher Mindy Jacobs expressed the difficulty in the classroom for her young children to stay within COVID-19 guidelines when they're in the classroom together.
“I have 20 students and it’s really hard to socially distance,” she said. “They need help with everything — tying their shoes, holding their pencils — and there’s no way to stay 6 feet apart. I ask them to wash their hands, but I cannot constantly monitor if they do so or not. I know that teaching face to face with this age group is important, but the safety of the staff and teachers need to be taken into consideration.”
Public health was the most prominent topic of the night, but the importance of in-person learning was also highly stressed. Grand Haven High School junior Gavin Hubner insisted that going back to school will teach students to control the virus.
“Being out of school incentivizes them to spread the virus,” he said. “My brother is in sixth grade and goes to school for a half-hour, is done by noon, and then goes and plays 'Fortnite.' The academics are suffering. These kids are not learning.”
Ingall stressed the concern for students, staff and the community in their mental health, as well as the effect of isolation, during the pandemic.
“I’m certain that our staff, teachers and support staff will continue to work tirelessly to bring the best possible learning across the district," he said. “We believe in-person learning is going to be the best, but we’re working hard with what we have virtually. When we’re together for seven hours, the engagement and all the magic are unmatched. The staff is committed and dedicated to support students, and we are doing the best we can.”
A major concern for the board was the necessity to assist the school district's special-needs students in-person. For a parent of two children who are autistic, Andy Hicks said he relies heavily on school services such as motor development, speech therapy and occupational therapy, all of which must be done in-person.
“It’s how our kids learn to speak, learn to communicate, and it’s very important to get that interaction,” Hicks said. “For us, we strongly prefer that there are self-contained classrooms for kids with autism and special disabilities.”
Ingall said he fears that, based on recent data in the area, opening schools up now may be exposing students and staff to the virus. Contradicting his previous stance in last week’s meeting, Ingall on Monday concurred with board members that remote learning is the most prudent decision.
As far as the end-of-semester examinations, the proposal is to proceed remotely with alternate performance assessments potentially becoming in-person.
