GHAPS hires new business director

A new executive director of business services for the Grand Haven school district will take the helm early next year.
The Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education has approved hiring Lyndsey Fleser for the role beginning Jan. 6, 2020. The board approved a two-year contract for Fleser.
Lisa Danicek, who has served in that position for the past five years, is retiring at the end of the month. Danicek has spent 36 years serving the district, with most of her experience in the accounting and technology departments.
During the school board’s recent meeting, board President John Siemion thanked Danicek for her years of service.
Building up the district’s financial stability is one of the things Danicek considers as her biggest accomplishment. When she stepped into her current position, the district’s fund balance was in the mid-5 percent range, she said. In working with the board and leadership team, Danicek said they improved the district’s financial position and the fund balance, which will be at more than 10 percent when a revised budget is brought to the board for approval in January.
“I’m also proud to lead my accounting team and all the expertise they bring,” she said. “We successfully changed our finance and payroll software, which was a big project, and that went smoothly under my direction. I am also very proud of the clean audit reports that were brought to the board annually under my supervision/direction.”
Danicek noted she’s also the proud parent of two Buccaneers, who will soon be physician assistants.
“They were molded and guided by dedicated caring staff here,” she said.
In retirement, Danicek plans to travel, spend more time at the family’s lake house, garden and volunteer more in the community.
