GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall said Michigan schools need an additional $3 billion to $5 billion over the next three fiscal years to fill the gap in state education funding, which the pandemic had a hand in.
The Grand Haven school district, which recently submitted its budget for the next school year, noted an estimated $650 per-student reduction.
After an academic year ending with students having to learn from home due to the pandemic, districts across Michigan have had to take a careful look at their budgets for the approaching new school year.
The deadline for school districts to submit their budgets to the state was July 1.
