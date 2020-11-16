Grand Haven Area Public Schools will move to 100 percent virtual learning for all K-12 students beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.
The decision was made during Monday’s Board of Education meeting in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will return to in-person learning on Dec. 8.
