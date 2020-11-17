Grand Haven Area Public Schools will move to 100 percent virtual learning for all of its preschool through 12th-grade students beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.
The decision was made during Monday’s Board of Education meeting in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will return to in-person learning Dec. 8.
"In making this decision, the board considered a variety of factors," school board President John Siemion said. "The recent emergency order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — which mandates remote instruction for students in grades 9 through 12 — was a factor, as was district data like the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff in quarantine, student and staff attendance, the ability to successfully contact trace, and the connection of cases.
"We ask all GHAPS staff to continue doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by being cautious and vigilant," he added. "Please practice social distancing, wear your mask and wash your hands frequently. It is our sincere hope that this brief shift to districtwide remote learning will allow us to return in-person as a healthier, safer GHAPS family."
Families who need day care for their children during the period can contact GHAPS Open Door at 616-850-6825, or email children@ghaps.org.
In addition, weekly meals will be distributed from Grand Haven High School from 4-5 p.m. and White Pines Intermediate School from 5-6 p.m. on the following days: Wednesday, Nov. 18; Monday, Nov. 23; and Wednesday, Dec. 2. Those interested should preorder meals at ghaps.org/order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.