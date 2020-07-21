Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andy Ingall released a return-to-school update Tuesday, outlining the district’s efforts to plan for multiple contingencies this fall.
“We are actively creating plans and protocols to have both the safest and highest quality learning environments possible,” Ingall said in an email that went out to families in the district. “A significant part of our planning is also dedicated to designing various systems for maximum flexibility and ease of change as we progress throughout the year with the potential for interruptions in our face-to-face format.”
Ingall said the district’s goal is to release a draft of its “GHAPS Back-to-School” recommendations on Aug. 3, which would include all required safety measures. The plan would then be formally presented to the Board of Education for a vote at their Aug. 10 meeting.
“Ultimately, if we continue in Phase 4, parents/guardians will have the choice of either in-person learning or remote learning,” Ingall said. “Should we begin the year in Phase 3 – only remote learning allowable – our in-person students will transition to learning at home with their assigned GHAPS teacher(s). We will begin asking parents to make that selection beginning Aug. 3 when we release details of our plans for all phases.
“We want to assure you that the safety of our students and staff is the top concern as we plan to reopen. We are relying on health and safety experts and will keep you informed about the facts as we learn them. In addition to direct communication, we will provide updates, as appropriate via a link on our homepage at www.ghaps.org.”
