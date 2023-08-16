The Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to waive its attorney-client privilege and release to the public the full forensic audit conducted in the wake of former Assistant Superintendent Brian Wheeler’s embezzlement from the school district.
The 24-page report from Plante Moran, one of the nation’s largest audit, tax and consulting firms, was released on the GHAPS website Wednesday morning.
“We’re listening to our community, and they’re telling us that they need more transparency from us,” said Christine Baker, president of the Grand Haven school board. “Though we released a summary of the report a year ago, we hope that sharing Plante Moran’s full report will bring closure and demonstrate our commitment to rebuilding the community’s trust and confidence.”
As part of the investigation, Plante Moran interviewed current GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes; Cecil Hammond, director of technology; Jason Mackay, director of operations; Lyndsey Fleser, former director of business services; Char VanderStel, payroll accountant; Sandra Graybills, accounting coordinator; Betsy Sleva, accounts payable coordinator; former GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall; and Eric Rasch, detective with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
At the conclusion of its research, Plante Moran stated, “We did not find evidence to indicate Wheeler colluded with other employees at the District to execute his scheme.”
Plante Moran’s loss analysis report confirmed that Wheeler’s scheme involved creating false invoices totaling $944,410 to a company called Infinity Electrical LLC, from 2014 to 2021. Research showed that while Infinity was registered with the state of Michigan by Duran Mullen in 2002, the company was not in good standing as of Feb. 24, 2014 – about eight months prior to first receiving payment from GHAPS on Oct. 30, 2014.
Between October 2014 and October 2021, Wheeler, acting as the vendor’s point of contact in the district, wrote 174 fictitious invoices to Infinity using GHAPS funds. The invoices included hours purported by 16 individuals listed as Infinity workers; further research from Plante Moran suggests that Wheeler used the names of his friends and people with whom he had recent contact as falsified workers.
Cash App statements from 2021 sent to Wheeler on his GHAPS gmail account showed that Mullen would transfer an amount $900 less than the Infinity invoice a few days after each check date. Wheeler received a total of $94,920 from Mullen throughout that year; Plante Moran’s report claims that it was likely Mullen made additional payments to Wheeler prior to 2021.
The report also provided evidence that Wheeler likely embezzled an additional $150,521.66 through a similar scheme using payments to an entity known as Business Office System Support.
Plante Moran’s independent experts examined GHAPS’ internal operations, controls and staff actions. The investigation could not extend to personal accounts, nor answer questions about why Wheeler embezzled from the district or what happened to the stolen funds. Prior annual audits, conducted by other accounting firms, showed no irregularities.
GHAPS changed auditing firms in fiscal year 2021.
Since receiving the forensic audit report in June 2022, GHAPS officials say the district has instituted additional controls and process to safeguard financial operations, including stronger vendor verification methods, more robust requirements for contracts and purchase orders, increased employee cross-training, and more consistent documentation. In addition, the school district’s leadership is using the heightened sense of staff awareness to emphasize the importance of internal vigilance.
“We are stewards of the funds provided by taxpayers,” Grimes said. “Our community trusts us to use those funds for the essential task of educating our students, and we know we must prioritize that responsibility at all times. Everyone involved in our financial operations is using the results of the forensic audit to improve our processes. We can’t change the past, but we can work to keep it from happening again.”
Wheeler’s embezzlement scheme was initially detected by the district’s business manager, who noted some irregularities during an internal review on Nov. 4, 2021. She expressed her concerns to then-Superintendent Andrew Ingall, who immediately placed Wheeler on administrative leave, began an internal investigation, and reported the matter to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
After Wheeler failed to appear at multiple investigatory interviews, the district terminated his employment on Nov. 22. He was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with one count of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of committing a crime with a computer.
Wheeler pleaded no contest in the criminal proceedings on Jan. 24, 2022, and died while in custody three days later.
GHAPS has been working to recover the lost funds, with the district’s insurance policy covering up to $300,000 for criminal acts of its employees. GHAPS is currently pursuing litigation in Ottawa County Probate Court against Wheeler’s estate.
