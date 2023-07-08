Grand Haven Area Public Schools recently released its full report on the research conducted after the community voted “no” on the district’s $115 million bond proposal.
After the proposal failed to pass in the May 2 election, the Board of Education and administration sought to better understand both why the bond failed, as well as the community’s priorities and sentiments. For GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes, the research helped highlight the most prominent concerns on the bond throughout the community that the district can work to address in the future.
“When we went into it, the questions that we received in the various formats – whether it was a community presentation or an email or a phone call – expressed some of the concerns prior to the bond and this reaffirmed that those were really the issues that we needed to address,” Grimes said. “For me, I tried to pull away the positive pieces of it to find out which parts of the proposal were most supported by the community.”
King Media, GHAPS’ communication firm, conducted the post-election research on behalf of the district through online surveys – which generated 1,620 responses used in the final data – and a series of focus groups before composing the final report. The survey respondent were divided into three categories in the final data set based on how they indicated to have voted on the bond proposal: “yes voters,” who made up 56 percent of respondents; “no voters,” who made up 37 percent of respondents; and “non-voters,” who made up 7 percent of respondents.
According to King Media’s data, 84 percent of yes and no voters said they were very or adequately informed on the GHAPS bond proposal before voting on May 2. While over half of yes and no voters and 42 percent of non-voters received campaign materials opposing the bond, the survey results found that the most significant influence in the respondents final decision was discussions with other Grand Haven community members.
Research participants expresses a desire for the district to differentiate between what they referred to as “wants” and “needs” to show that the district is being good stewards of their tax dollars. Survey respondents identified creating secure building entrances, addressing the Lakeshore Middle School building in some way, and working on district-wide building renovations as top priorities for future proposals.
“We need to look at the what the majority of our community would support and then look at this areas where that was very little support and try to figure out what we do,” Grimes said. “We see them all as needs, and I agree that there’s a prioritized list of those needs with the middle school being at the very top of those lists. I think we have to look at ‘do we repackage it, do we redo it’ and look at where are there areas where we can maybe cut some costs to come back with a proposal that looks different and would be supported by more community members.”
Through their research, King Media found that GHAPS needs to rebuild trust among voters through increased transparency and communication, especially relating to the district’s fiscal responsibilities. The post-election report found that community members wanted more information about what exactly the proposal was asking for, why each item was needed, and how each item would improve students’ education; these answers were especially sought out in regards to the proposed new middle school building.
Also damaging to the deterioration of trust between the community and the district was the more than $1 million embezzled from the district by a former employee, which was cited by the focus groups as a reason for distrusting GHAPS administration to make responsible financial decisions.
“I think with this particular bond, we knew it would be difficult for lots of different reasons,” Grimes said. “One of them was the embezzlement, and we knew there were questions about the potential of not having a school on the current Lakeshore site. By and large, and think those are the big things we have to talk about as a result of the survey and then our board has to decide if and when we come back with a different proposal.”
The GHAPS Board of Education is planning to have an update for the community during its July 17 meeting at the Education Service Center. Grimes explained that while the issues the failed bond proposal planned to address have not gone away, the post-election data will help the district decide how to best move forward with a future proposal. If a new bond proposal is planned for the November 2023 election, board members will vote on its approval at their Aug. 14 meeting.
“We are really thankful for those people who took the time to do the survey because that will help us drive what we do next for a future bond proposal,” Grimes said. “We’ve been working really hard at dissecting the information and what we can do and then giving that information to our Board to decide what direction we’re going to take. The needs are still there, and this is something that we need to continuously communicate with our community so that they feel like they really do have enough information to make informed voting decisions.”
The full post-election report from King Media can be found on the GHAPS website.
