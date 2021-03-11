As we reach the one-year anniversary of battling a worldwide virus, Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andy Ingall says he has treated the COVID-19 outbreak with utmost flexibility.
That’s been a challenge, as schools have had to make unprecedented closures and changes to operations due to the pandemic.
The constant need for improvements, while in uncharted territory, continue to bring about new ideas and programs. Ingall noted that he’s had to become a health expert in COVID-19 transmission so that he can deliver accurate information to the entire school district.
“There’s been a high need to delve in and try to understand deeply with the health department,” he said.
Zeroing in on health and safety has brought a positive aspect into Grand Haven’s school district, Ingall said. Collaboration and group leadership have brought new ideas for the best practices in finding solutions.
“However, the struggle remains in the leadership roles,” he said. “Every decision that is made affects a large section of people, and some of them will be unhappy with what the direction is, and it makes it very challenging to make everyone happy.”
Flexibility continues to be valuable in a time when thinking outside the box is critical. Ingall says the ability to improvise as the superintendent has given him the opportunity to collaborate effectively with others. A lot of it comes from digging into core values that keep the students at the top, while still persevering in uncertain times, he says.
“The pandemic doesn’t have an end date,” Ingall said. “We need to work to just be resilient in taking care of yourself and the people you’re working with. That way, you can get up and bring your best the next day. We need to keep going for the good of the people we are serving.”
