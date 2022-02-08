Cautiously, amid a raucous crowd inside cafeteria at Central High School, Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Board of Education began the transition of modifying their district-wide mask mandate policy Monday night.
The decision from the board – which relies on the continued current decline in district COVID-19 cases and workforce availability – delegated the discretion to Superintendent Scott Grimes to adjust the universal masking policy as of Feb. 28. At that time, the expectation is to change the mask policy from required to recommended for the remainder of the school year.
The decision elicited groans from the audience, which was decidedly anti-mask and have been adamantly awaiting a change in policy from the board during this school year.
The motion was brought forth by board member Christine Baker and supported by trustee Marc Eickholt – and followed with adoption in a 5-1 vote. Seth Holt, Nicol Stack and Carl Treutler supported Baker’s motion, while Chris Streng voted against it.
Due to the rapid COVID-19 variants and associated health department requirements and recommendations, the board handed off the decision making to Grimes. The superintendent initially proposed allowing a masking optional policy as soon as Feb. 22 – the day the district returns from mid-winter break – but the board decided to extend that an additional week for cautionary purposes.
“This would give them a three-week leeway to allow anybody that was on the fence about the vaccination to be able to get that taken care of before we proceed to resume instruction,” Eickholt said.
The decision comes nearly a month after the Ottawa County Health Department lifted its mask requirement for K-6 students and no longer requires contact tracing. At that time, various schools around the Grand Haven area lifted their mask requirements.
Those who addressed the board argued of other area schools’ decisions, including a Grand Haven High School freshman, who pleaded that masks are contributing to “speech problems, illness and social anxiety.”
Still, the board proceeded with caution as transmission levels in Ottawa County remain elevated. Board president Treutler referred to reports from the epidemiologist at Ottawa County, which gave infectious statistics on COVID-19.
“Ottawa area and regional hospitals are experiencing high number of COVID-19 patients, including 21 percent of all available beds and 33 percent of all ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients,” Treutler said. “This is information the board deals with, it’s not just what we think or feel. We have to think about the community.”
With vaccines becoming more readily available to students ages 5 to 11, it’s resulted in 43 percent of GHAPS’ student body receiving vaccination. Additionally, 71 percent of residents 5 years and older are vaccinated in the district, according to Grimes.
“Currently, all the metrics are trending in a positive direction regarding positive rates and hospitalization rates in our county,” Grimes said.
Baker noted that the data that was once looked at in August has certainly changed, which has caused the board to review their metrics.
“As hospitalizations go down, that’s a big indicator for me,” Baker added. “As cases go down and as vaccination rates go up, I think those are the data points that would change our — or re-evaluate our — policy.”
With an estimated 2,400 students fully vaccinated in the district – and another 1,400 testing positive for COVID-19 – it means roughly 70 percent of students have had some form protection of the virus.
“I believe there needs to be some agility moving forward,” Eickholt said. “The current metric in place is not relevant anymore.”
With a mask-recommended policy for students and staff, GHAPSD would remain in compliance with all Ottawa County Department of Public Health COVID-19 requirements, including a 10-day quarantine period after a positive COVID-19 test. The district will continue to observe case numbers over the next three weeks before making a final decision.
The decision does not affect mask requirements on school buses, which remains a federal requirement.
