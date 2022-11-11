The average age of Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ buildings is creeping toward qualifying for Social Security.
Technology and building maintenance have been the district’s main priorities recently – especially with negative changes in state funding.
Now, under the roof of the district’s oldest building Wednesday evening, they’ll draw back the curtain on a bond proposal that would fund a new middle school, an all-purpose athletic facility and several building enhancements. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, which was built in 1962. A tour of the school will be offered at 6:45 p.m.
GHAPS voters last approved a bond proposal in 2014. This new proposal, which is expected to cost around $155 million, would follow the no-tax increase of previously accepted proposals due to the district’s outstanding debt falling off.
It’s estimated that the new middle school would cost approximately $86 million, with the athletic facility estimated at $15 million.
After plenty of facility assessment work over the last handful of years, Superintendent Scott Grimes said the deterioration of the district’s buildings has becoming alarmingly evident.
“Our average age of our buildings in this district is 61 years old,” Grimes said. “Our buildings are getting really old and we need to have a plan in place over the next number of years to replace them. We had so many needs that we had to prioritize them and when we did that, Lakeshore Middle School came right to the top of the list – it’s nearing 70 years old.”
A long time coming
Lakeshore Middle School previously served as the district’s high school; it was transitioned to a middle school 26 years ago. Grimes said data has shown the building has become more expensive to operate.
“It’s not the greatest drop-off and pickup parking lot area that we have – it’s very difficult because we’re really wedged in that building,” Grimes said. “It’s served us well but it’s showing signs of age.”
The school, located at 900 Cutler Street in Grand Haven, is currently home to around 750 students, and while it may have been more convenient to renovate, Grimes said it’s just not feasible considering the size of the property.
“We’d have all those students and staff that we’d have to displace and we can’t build a new building on that property,” he said. “And even if you did that, it would cost 70 percent of building a new building to renovate it.
“That doesn’t include the parking problems because it’s just too small of an area,” Grimes continued. “We would take care of all those issues because there’s plenty of space for it.”
The district will recommend the new school be constructed on a 90-acre parcel at the corner of Lincoln Street and 152 Avenue in Grand Haven Township, which has been school district property for many years. The district would still house students at Lakeshore for an additional three years if the bond is approved in May.
Grimes added that it’s the perfect fit for the new building, and a piece of property that could also be home to multiple schools in the future. That’s ultimately the reason why they landed on Lakeshore being priority No. 1, and also why they’re proposing a 10-year plan to encompass updating other schools around it.
“Most of our elementary schools were built in the 1960s,” Grimes said. “So they’ll all be receiving some renovations because we need to have our buildings safer. We need better identifying entrances and take care of some internal things like old tile in all of our elementary buildings.”
Enough space for everyone
At Grand Haven High School, the plan is to construct an all-purpose indoor athletic facility for use by all the school’s athletic teams and the Bucs’ marching band. Issues have come to a head over sufficient gym space, especially in the wintertime for out-of-season sports.
“All of our fall and spring sports need a place to go and can’t get into one of our buildings to practice until 9 p.m.,” Grimes said. “We need to reduce some of that stress. It’s just been very difficult to find that space and putting an all-purpose building in would alleviate some of those problems both for band and athletics.”
A multi-lane track would be part of the proposed design, with options including an either all-turf surface or a blend of various surfaces including turf and hard surfaces for basketball or volleyball. Grimes said that there’s still plenty of kinks to be worked out, but the middle school will remain the main focal point of the proposal.
However, Grimes did explain that neighboring districts improving their athletic facilities – including West Ottawa’s new football stadium and Jenison’s new multi-purpose athletic facility – certainly played a role in their decision.
“Let’s face it, there is a school of choice,” he said. “If we start falling behind in some of our facilities, sure that does come into play. But we’ve had all sorts of space problems for a number of years and we want to give our kids every opportunity that other districts are giving their kids as well.”
Survey says
What’s music to the district’s ears is that through a pair of surveys – one random community survey of over 600 people and another of over 2,000 staff, parents and community members – showed that nearly 80 percent of Grand Haven residents approve of the proposal. Grimes said it’s encouraging to see the continual support, which dates back to the approval of the high school in the mid-1990s.
“When we’ve shown a need in, our community has come through and supported us,” Grimes said. “I believe we’re in the same boat now with our facilities going forward. I think people genuinely understand that Lakeshore has served us well, but it is showing signs of wear and tear and that we need to provide our students, staff and community with a better learning environment.”
With the advancements in building technology, security and safety, the approval of the proposal would not only inject a buzz into the community, but also, give the staff and students something they deserve, Grimes said.
“It’s just a world of difference today than it was years ago,” he said. “The hope is that the impact is on student achievement, social and emotional wellness of both students and staff, student growth and success, and reducing operational costs. These buildings are built far more efficiently than they ever were.
“It’s been fun work because ultimately, our voters have to decide what they want,” Grimes continued. “It’s exciting to put together a plan and we’re going to work really hard to at least express the need to our district over the next six months and let them decide on May 2, 2023.”
