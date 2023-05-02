Grand Haven Area Public Schools' bond proposal to build a new middle school was voted down Tuesday.
With all 14 precincts reporting, voters cast 5,514 "no" votes (52.3 percent) to 5,039 "yes" votes (47.7 percent).
The $155 million bond would have allowed the district to build a new middle school to replace Lakeshore Middle School, make improvements to buildings throughout the district, and construct a new multi-use training facility.
The district's non-homestead operating renewal did pass, receiving 6,791 "yes" votes (65.3%).
"I’m obviously very disappointed that the bond proposal was defeated, but I want to thank our community for supporting non-homestead renewal — that represents a huge portion of our operating revenue," Superintendent Scott Grimes said.
"Now we need to take some time, collect some data as to why the bond proposal failed, and potentially revise that in a potential future proposal."
Grimes said it was a long day waiting for results Tuesday; final numbers didn't come in until just before midnight.
"There’s a lot of people that worked really hard on this over the last year at least, probably longer," he said. "You get to the point where you get a week or so out, you feel like everything’s there, then have to wait wait wait on election day.
"We were hoping for a different result, but we're thankful we have the operating milage renewal."
Grand Haven's bond proposal was one of just two educational items voted down in Ottawa County on Tuesday. The other was in Grandville, where voters narrowly voted down that district's operating millage renewal.
Voters in Hudsonville, West Ottawa and Zeeland supported operating millage renewals; Hudsonville and Zeeland voters also approved sinking millage renewals. In Spring Lake, the community passed a bond proposal that will allow for new safety upgrades and administrative offices, as well as a new athletic facility, at Spring Lake High School.
