Here’s a look at the new staff members at Grand Haven Area Public Schools this fall:

Name: Anna Ball

Title: Kindergarten teacher

Building: Rosy Mound Elementary School

Name: Maria Bianchini

Title: Special-education teacher

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Ashley Borta

Title: Special-education resource room teacher

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Valerie Edelmann

Title: Special-education ASD teacher

Building: Ferry/Voyager School

Name: Katie Haecker

Title: Social worker

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Jessica Hauser-Brydon

Title: Social worker

Building: Rosy Mound Elementary School

Name: Laurel Hotchkiss

Title: Social worker

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: John Josephson

Title: Social studies teacher

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Jordan Keefe

Title: Seventh-grade English language arts teacher

Building: Lakeshore Middle School

Name: Marissa Kern

Title: Seventh-grade math teacher

Building: Lakeshore Middle School

Name: Nicole Koetje

Title: Social worker

Building: Robinson Elementary School

Name: Chelsey Kriger

Title: Social worker

Building: White Pines Intermediate School/Lakeshore Middle School

Name: Amber Kronemeyer

Title: Social worker

Building: Peach Plains Elementary School

Name: Katie Magrath

Title: Second-grade teacher

Building: Mary A. White Elementary School

Name: Molly McGinnis

Title: Fourth-grade teacher

Building: Griffin Elementary School

Name: Stephanie Murray

Title: Special-education resource room teacher

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Adam Poel

Title: Social studies teacher

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Brenna Potter

Title: Kindergarten teacher

Building: Griffin Elementary School

Name: Nathan Purcell

Title: Social worker

Building: Lake Hills Elementary School

Name: Brianne Reardon

Title: Young Fives teacher

Building: Rosy Mound Elementary School

Name: Andrew Rodgers

Title: Sixth-grade social studies and math teacher

Building: White Pines Intermediate School

Name: Alexandria Schaab

Title: First-grade teacher

Building: Lake Hills Elementary School

Name: Lori Sharkey-Mulcahy

Title: Social studies teacher

Building: Central High School

Name: Kari Stranberg

Title: S.T.E.M. teacher

Building: Griffin and Lake Hills elementary schools

Name: Jenna Visniski

Title: First-grade teacher

Building: Mary A. White Elementary School

Name: Ellen Wiese

Title: Seventh-grade special-education teacher

Building: Lakeshore Middle School

Name: Rachel Worthington

Title: Young Fives teacher

Building: Lake Hills Elementary School

Name: Gina Schmitt

Title: Assistant principal

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Brandon Cusumano

Title: Assistant principal

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Emily Davis

Title: Fifth-grade LTS teacher

Building: White Pines Intermediate School

Name: Ashley Fuglseth

Title: Special-education ASD LTS teacher

Building: Grand Haven High School

Name: Arden Clark

Title: S.T.E.M. LTS teacher

Building: Peach Plains and Robinson elementary schools

Name: Katelyn Harrington

Title: LTS speech pathologist

Building: Ferry/Voyager School

