Here’s a look at the new staff members at Grand Haven Area Public Schools this fall:
Name: Anna Ball
Title: Kindergarten teacher
Building: Rosy Mound Elementary School
Name: Maria Bianchini
Title: Special-education teacher
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Ashley Borta
Title: Special-education resource room teacher
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Valerie Edelmann
Title: Special-education ASD teacher
Building: Ferry/Voyager School
Name: Katie Haecker
Title: Social worker
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Jessica Hauser-Brydon
Title: Social worker
Building: Rosy Mound Elementary School
Name: Laurel Hotchkiss
Title: Social worker
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: John Josephson
Title: Social studies teacher
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Jordan Keefe
Title: Seventh-grade English language arts teacher
Building: Lakeshore Middle School
Name: Marissa Kern
Title: Seventh-grade math teacher
Building: Lakeshore Middle School
Name: Nicole Koetje
Title: Social worker
Building: Robinson Elementary School
Name: Chelsey Kriger
Title: Social worker
Building: White Pines Intermediate School/Lakeshore Middle School
Name: Amber Kronemeyer
Title: Social worker
Building: Peach Plains Elementary School
Name: Katie Magrath
Title: Second-grade teacher
Building: Mary A. White Elementary School
Name: Molly McGinnis
Title: Fourth-grade teacher
Building: Griffin Elementary School
Name: Stephanie Murray
Title: Special-education resource room teacher
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Adam Poel
Title: Social studies teacher
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Brenna Potter
Title: Kindergarten teacher
Building: Griffin Elementary School
Name: Nathan Purcell
Title: Social worker
Building: Lake Hills Elementary School
Name: Brianne Reardon
Title: Young Fives teacher
Building: Rosy Mound Elementary School
Name: Andrew Rodgers
Title: Sixth-grade social studies and math teacher
Building: White Pines Intermediate School
Name: Alexandria Schaab
Title: First-grade teacher
Building: Lake Hills Elementary School
Name: Lori Sharkey-Mulcahy
Title: Social studies teacher
Building: Central High School
Name: Kari Stranberg
Title: S.T.E.M. teacher
Building: Griffin and Lake Hills elementary schools
Name: Jenna Visniski
Title: First-grade teacher
Building: Mary A. White Elementary School
Name: Ellen Wiese
Title: Seventh-grade special-education teacher
Building: Lakeshore Middle School
Name: Rachel Worthington
Title: Young Fives teacher
Building: Lake Hills Elementary School
Name: Gina Schmitt
Title: Assistant principal
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Brandon Cusumano
Title: Assistant principal
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Emily Davis
Title: Fifth-grade LTS teacher
Building: White Pines Intermediate School
Name: Ashley Fuglseth
Title: Special-education ASD LTS teacher
Building: Grand Haven High School
Name: Arden Clark
Title: S.T.E.M. LTS teacher
Building: Peach Plains and Robinson elementary schools
Name: Katelyn Harrington
Title: LTS speech pathologist
Building: Ferry/Voyager School
