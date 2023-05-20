8:15 a.m. CDT- The Science Olympiad National Tournament is underway at Wichita State University.
Students Jagger Schaendorf and Joseph Mazor began their morning competing in the spectator event "Bridge." Schaendorf and Mazor placed first in the event at the regional and state tournaments and are 2022 "Bridge" national titleholders.
Members of the Grand Haven High School Science Olympiad team, coaches, and parents gathered in the spectators seating area to watch Schaendorf and Mazor compete.
Also competing are Justin Hancock and Kyla Streng in "Cell Biology;" Hannah Black and Cale Currie in "Evironmental Chemistry;" and Connor Gabel, Seth Hansen, and Josephine Morse in "Experimental Design."
More to come as the tournament continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.