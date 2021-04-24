2016 Grand Haven High School graduate and soon-to-be Calvin University graduate Ravyn DeWitt recently received the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, which will provide an opportunity for her to teach English to fourth- and fifth-graders on Canary Island this fall. DeWitt was one of only 160 U.S. students to receive the English Teaching Assistantship award, one of four different scholarships categories within Fulbright’s program.
2016 Grand Haven High School graduate and soon-to-be Calvin University graduate Ravyn DeWitt recently received the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, which will provide an opportunity for her to teach English to fourth- and fifth-graders on Canary Island this fall. DeWitt was one of only 160 U.S. students to receive the English Teaching Assistantship award, one of four different scholarships categories within Fulbright’s program.
Courtesy photo
DeWitt will strive to master her Spanish fluency in the Canary Islands, known for several different dialects. She'll also be in a classroom where as many as five different languages are spoken.
Generally, the acceptance rate for the Fulbright Scholarship – one of the most widely recognized and prestigious scholarships in the world – is 20 percent.
When 2016 Grand Haven high school graduate Ravyn DeWitt, 23, applied for the scholarship in March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the odds were stacked against her. Applying to the English Teaching Assistantship program within Fulbright’s four different scholarship categories, DeWitt had to be one of only 160 students within the U.S. who are accepted each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.