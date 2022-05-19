Grand Haven High School’s graduating seniors had a chance to relive their earliest days of their educational journey Wednesday.
After going through their graduation walkthrough at the high school, the seniors jumped on buses and headed off to their respective elementary schools. There, the seniors paraded through the hallways, being greeted by cheering youngsters along the way. They also had a chance to reconnect with their favorite elementary school teachers.
