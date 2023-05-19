After a 14-hour drive and a pit stop at Waffle House for breakfast, the Buccaneers made it to Wichita, Kansas, for the 2023 Science Olympiad National Tournament.
Grand Haven High School's Science Olympiad team arrived at Wichita State University on Friday around 12 p.m. CDT. The team and coaches had some down time to settle in and explore campus before the cookout dinner and opening ceremony held at WSU's Koch Arena later in the evening.
Friday also kicked off with two trial events the Grand Haven team participated in. Students Jesse Perraut and Kevin Sahr competed together in "Agricultural Science" while Ann Leitgeb and Evie Baur competed in "Write It CAD It."
The tournament events are scheduled to begin on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. CDT.
