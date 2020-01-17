GHHS students qualify for state DECA competition

Some local students are preparing for the next level of competition in a career-building club.
Twenty-eight Grand Haven High School students qualified to compete at the Michigan DECA State Career Development Conference, which is March 5-7 in Detroit. The 28 students who competed at the district competition last week at Ferris State University earned more than 40 medals.
There are individual and team competition events. Students can earn medals for their scores on an online comprehensive test and in role-playing events. Students can also earn medals in a category that combines the two scores.
Students who receive an overall medal qualify for state competition. Additionally, students who participate in some of the more extensive projects automatically qualify for the state competition, according Chad Jettner, a co-adviser of the GHHS club.
Depending on how successful students are at the state event, they could qualify for the international competition in April in Tennessee. Last year, six Grand Haven students competed at the international level.
Comprised of 30 students, Grand Haven’s DECA club meets during lunch and after school. Students can also meet twice a week during the school’s academy time.
Jettner said the club is focused on developing leadership skills, preparing for competitions and giving back to the community.
Jettner said he hopes DECA club members gain leadership skills and build relationships with classmates and students they meet at competitions. Additionally, the experiences help prepare them for the future because it will take them outside of their comfort zone, he said.
