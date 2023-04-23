The Buccaneers are bringing home the gold once again.
The Grand Haven High School Science Olympiad Team competed in the Michigan Science Olympiad state tournament on Saturday, April 22, at Michigan State University, against 40 other teams from across the state. The Bucs finished first place overall, earning a berth in the national tournament.
Grand Haven's team score of 92 points is the second-best team score ever for GHHS at the state tournament, according to coach Mike Reed. Students received medals (first through eighth places) in 21 of the 23 events for team points, and all four of the trial events.
Lakeshore Middle School and White Pines Intermediate School also competed in the middle school division against 39 other Michigan middle school teams. Lakeshore finished in seventh place and White Pines finished in 12th place.
The high school team will compete in the Science Olympiad National Tournament, hosted by Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, May 20. This will be the first in-person national tournament for the Bucs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the team competing virtually in 2022.
Ann Arbor Pioneer placed second in the high school division with 173 points and will join Grand Haven at the national tournament. At the middle school level, Meads Mill Middle School from Northville (128 team points) and Clague Middle School from Ann Arbor (140 team points) earned spots at the national event.
This year is the 38th year of Science Olympiad at GHHS. GHHS has competed in 37 state tournaments, has been state champions 19 times, and is advancing to the national tournament for the 28th time.
The places at the tournament, events, students and coaches for GHHS were:
First Place – 1 point
Bridge – Joseph Mazor and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Bob Monetza
Detector Building – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Eric Dykstra
Forestry – Justin Hancock and Seth Hansen, coaches Kelly Goward and Heather Varboncoeur
Scrambler – Justin Hancock and Gordon Schneider, coach Bob Monetza
Agricultural Science (trial event, no points) – Jesse Perraut and Kevin Sahr
Solar Power (trial event, no points) – Ben Heinrich and Gordon Schneider
Second Place – 2 points
Astronomy – Joseph Mazor and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Braeton Ardell
Codebusters – Hannah Black, Cale Currie and Kyla Streng, coach John Mauro
Environmental Chemistry – Hannah Black and Cale Currie, coach Margaret Shay
Forensics – Cale Currie and Sydney Kroll, coach Melissa Jaeger
Rocks and Minerals – Hannah Black and Seth Hansen, coach George Jaeger
Write It Do It – Cale Currie and Kyla Streng, coach Luke Anderson
Third Place – 3 points
Anatomy and Physiology – Gordon Schneider and Kyla Streng, coach Wayne Schneider
Remote Sensing – Benjamin Heinrich and Jagger Schaendorf, coach John Richardson
Trajectory – Jagger Schaendorf and Gordon Schneider, coaches Braeton Ardell and Eric VanDyke
Mission Possible (trial event, no points) – Nathan Burns and Amelia Tran
Fourth Place – 4 points
Cell Biology – Justin Hancock and Kyla Streng, coach Luke Anderson
Chemistry Lab – Hannah Black and Cale Currie, coach Daniel Newton
Fifth Place – 5 points
Dynamic Planet – Ryan Bell and Connor Gabel, coach Nick Vlietstra
Experimental Design – Connor Gabel, Seth Hansen and Josephine Morse, coaches David Funk and Kyle Funk
Sixth Place – 6 points
Green Generation – Sydney Kroll and Kyla Streng, coach Danielle Misovich
Botany (trial event, no points) – Kaia DeSchaaf and Kari Taylor
Seventh Place – 7 points
Disease Detectives – Connor Gabel and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Julie Olson
It’s About Time – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Bob Monetza
Eighth Place – 8 points
Fermi Questions – Ben Heinrich and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Braeton Ardell
Tenth Place – 10 points
WiFi Lab – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Greg Huizenga
Eleventh Place – 11 points
Flight – Justin Hancock and Ben Heinrich, coach Noah Van Abbema
Other team members are Evie Bauer and Ann Leitgeb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.