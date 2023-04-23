Science O 1.jpg

The Buccaneer Science Olympiad team celebrates winning the state championship Saturday, April 22, at Michigan State University. 

The Buccaneers are bringing home the gold once again. 

The Grand Haven High School Science Olympiad Team competed in the Michigan Science Olympiad state tournament on Saturday, April 22, at Michigan State University, against 40 other teams from across the state. The Bucs finished first place overall, earning a berth in the national tournament. 

Grand Haven's team score of 92 points is the second-best team score ever for GHHS at the state tournament, according to coach Mike Reed. Students received medals (first through eighth places) in 21 of the 23 events for team points, and all four of the trial events.

Lakeshore Middle School and White Pines Intermediate School also competed in the middle school division against 39 other Michigan middle school teams. Lakeshore finished in seventh place and White Pines finished in 12th place.

The Buccaneers celebrate with the state championship trophy. 

The high school team will compete in the Science Olympiad National Tournament, hosted by Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, May 20. This will be the first in-person national tournament for the Bucs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the team competing virtually in 2022.

Ann Arbor Pioneer placed second in the high school division with 173 points and will join Grand Haven at the national tournament. At the middle school level, Meads Mill Middle School from Northville (128 team points) and Clague Middle School from Ann Arbor (140 team points) earned spots at the national event. 

This year is the 38th year of Science Olympiad at GHHS. GHHS has competed in 37 state tournaments, has been state champions 19 times, and is advancing to the national tournament for the 28th time.

The places at the tournament, events, students and coaches for GHHS were:

First Place – 1 point

Bridge – Joseph Mazor and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Bob Monetza

Detector Building – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Eric Dykstra

Forestry – Justin Hancock and Seth Hansen, coaches Kelly Goward and Heather Varboncoeur

Scrambler – Justin Hancock and Gordon Schneider, coach Bob Monetza

Agricultural Science (trial event, no points) – Jesse Perraut and Kevin Sahr

Solar Power (trial event, no points) – Ben Heinrich and Gordon Schneider

Second Place – 2 points

Astronomy – Joseph Mazor and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Braeton Ardell

Codebusters – Hannah Black, Cale Currie and Kyla Streng, coach John Mauro

Environmental Chemistry – Hannah Black and Cale Currie, coach Margaret Shay

Forensics – Cale Currie and Sydney Kroll, coach Melissa Jaeger

Rocks and Minerals – Hannah Black and Seth Hansen, coach George Jaeger

Write It Do It – Cale Currie and Kyla Streng, coach Luke Anderson

Third Place – 3 points

Anatomy and Physiology – Gordon Schneider and Kyla Streng, coach Wayne Schneider

Remote Sensing – Benjamin Heinrich and Jagger Schaendorf, coach John Richardson

Trajectory – Jagger Schaendorf and Gordon Schneider, coaches Braeton Ardell and Eric VanDyke

Mission Possible (trial event, no points) – Nathan Burns and Amelia Tran

Fourth Place – 4 points

Cell Biology – Justin Hancock and Kyla Streng, coach Luke Anderson

Chemistry Lab – Hannah Black and Cale Currie, coach Daniel Newton

Fifth Place – 5 points

Dynamic Planet – Ryan Bell and Connor Gabel, coach Nick Vlietstra

Experimental Design – Connor Gabel, Seth Hansen and Josephine Morse, coaches David Funk and Kyle Funk

Sixth Place – 6 points

Green Generation – Sydney Kroll and Kyla Streng, coach Danielle Misovich

Botany (trial event, no points) – Kaia DeSchaaf and Kari Taylor

Seventh Place – 7 points

Disease Detectives – Connor Gabel and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Julie Olson

It’s About Time – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Bob Monetza

Eighth Place – 8 points

Fermi Questions – Ben Heinrich and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Braeton Ardell

Tenth Place – 10 points

WiFi Lab – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Greg Huizenga

Eleventh Place – 11 points

Flight – Justin Hancock and Ben Heinrich, coach Noah Van Abbema

Other team members are Evie Bauer and Ann Leitgeb.

