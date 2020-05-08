GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven High School has officially canceled its graduation ceremony planned for May 21.
The move came on the heels of Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order being extended through May 28.
“We will continue to monitor the information provided by our governor and determine when the soonest date possible will be for us to hold an on-campus safe ceremony,” GHHS Principal Tracy Wilson said in an email to students. “I am truly so sorry and heartbroken to have to send this message. I know that this is not the message that anyone was hoping to receive. Please know that we have several alternate dates and safe options ready to put into action when we have approval to move forward.”
Wilson said she and others are working on several celebration videos to honor the awards and scholarships that seniors have earned.
Spring Lake High School had already pushed back its graduation, which was originally planned for May 17. Currently, the district is planning for a senior banquet on June 24, followed by an awards night on June 25. Graduation rehearsal would take place June 26 and graduation on June 28. If those dates don’t work, the events would be rescheduled for July 15-18.
At Fruitport High School, graduation plans are currently on hold. Late last month, Principal Lauren Chesney said they have every intention of celebrating the Class of 2020, but they’re waiting to see what May brings before deciding whether to hold or move the scheduled events.
