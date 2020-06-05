Nearly 2,000 people applied to be a part of Michigan’s COVID-19 Return to Learn Advisory Council.
One of the 25 people selected to the council is Grand Haven’s Kevin Polston, who was the principal at Lakeshore Middle School before taking over as superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools three years ago.
Polston is among a group of educators, parents, students and health care professionals who will gather to plan out what public education in Michigan will look like for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s humbling to be selected, when it was shared that over 1,800 people applied,” he said. “To be one of those 25, it’s an honor to represent school years and our local school districts on that committee.”
One of Polston’s goals is to make sure that all students’ needs are considered.
“Something that’s always driven me is to provide a voice for marginalized populations that aren’t always invited to the table,” he said. “So, whatever decision we come to is done through an equity lens to make sure that each child has an opportunity to learn at a high level.”
Polston recently chaired the Kent ISD Futures Committee, which outlined a plan for returning to school this fall. That plan was four-pronged, and included COVID-19 prevention and response, student-centered innovation, the need to create multiple plans and put a stress on community engagement.
“We had some very concrete recommendations that should be the guiding principles as to what should be the vision, what should be the focus, and we recommended first and foremost to consider the health and safety for our students, staff and visitors to the school,” Polston said. “Anything we do needs to be student-centered, and schools need to have multiple plans, because we believe conditions can change, and we also believe there will be families that aren’t comfortable sending students back to school” (until a vaccine is found).
Polston also stressed that a school in suburban Detroit isn’t in the same situation as a school in the Upper Peninsula.
“My hope is that the recommendations provide flexibility for those unique conditions that are going to apply to each community,” he said. “The key word there is flexibility. My hope is that we come out with a framework which guides districts to make decisions with their stakeholders that best meets the needs of their students and families.”
The group, which will gather for its first meeting today, will work closely with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“This group brings together experts in health care and education – including students, educators and parents – to think about how to ensure the more than 1.5 million K-12 students across Michigan get the education they need and deserve,” Whitmer said. “On behalf of our kids, their families and the more than 100,000 educators in our state, we must all work together to get this right. I know this group is prepared to carefully examine the data and consult with experts when helping me determine what is best for our kids.”
On May 15, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-88 to create the COVID-19 advisory council.
“Our No. 1 goal on this advisory council is to follow the facts and data to ensure the protection of our students and educators,” said Tonya Allen, president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation and chairwoman of the advisory council. “... This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen before, and we are committed to working closely together to ensure we get this right.”
