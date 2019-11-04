Kyle Mayer, Ph.D., assistant superintendent for instructional services at the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, has been reappointed for another two-year term on a state literacy commission.
The term commenced Nov. 1 and expires Oct. 31, 2023.
“This is an exciting time for Michigan literacy and I am optimistic for our children,” Mayer said. “We have an opportunity right now in Michigan to align research, policy and practice more so than we ever have before, and I am grateful to be a part of that effort on the governor’s PreK-12 Literacy Commission.”
The 13-member commission advises and assists in matters relating to the assessment, professional development, education programming, socioeconomic challenges, best practices, collaboration, parental engagement and teaching of literacy.
"We are proud to have our own Dr. Mayer recognized for his leadership in raising the bar for student achievement in Michigan," Ottawa Area ISD Superintendent Peter Haines said. "His work in support of schools across the state gives great promise for students as they prepare for their future.”
Steve Goodman, Ph.D., director for Michigan’s Integrated Behavior and Learning Support Initiative at the Ottawa Area ISD, is continuing his four-year term as a member of the Michigan PreK-12 Literacy Commission that expires Oct. 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.