The unseasonable, extreme heat didn’t deter the excitement filling the halls of Grand Haven Christian School during the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.
Teachers and staff welcomed more than 450 kindergarten through eighth-grade students to the newly renovated building on Tuesday, Sept. 5. As parents snapped photos of their kids in front of a backdrop with the Grand Haven Christian logo outside of the school, students inside were bustling around the halls heading to their classrooms, reconnecting with friends, and setting up their lockers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.