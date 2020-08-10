The Grand Haven Board of Education unanimously approved the district’s return-to-learning plan during Monday night’s virtual board meeting.
Of the seven people who spoke during the public comment period, several were teachers who urged the district to consider a hybrid in-person and virtual learning plan.
Instead, the board passed the plan distributed last week, which asks parents to choose between in-person and virtual learning.
“In two weeks, our community is sending 1,600 teens into a single building, and once we’re there, we’re putting them into groups of 25 and putting them in 800-square-foot classrooms, elbow to elbow,” said high school teacher John Mauro. “Then they’ll mix around all of the school and do it again. This makes me feel very unsafe.”
Mauro said that cohorting (keeping the same groups of students together) is possible at the elementary and middle school level, but not at the high school.”
Rory Callendar, also a teacher a GHHS, echoed Mauro’s opinion.
“We fear it isn’t safe to return to all-day, face-to-face instruction yet,” he said.
Wendy Glasgow, a first-grade teacher at Lake Hills Elementary School, offered an elementary perspective.
“As a teacher, we don’t want to teach virtually, but I keep going back to the science of putting a lot of people in the same place at the same time,” she said. “I’d much rather have my kids half the time all year than have them all day, every day for a few weeks, then have to shut down and go 100 percent virtual. I feel that if we go back to all-time all-day, that’s going to happen.”
School board members listened to the comments, but in the end put their faith in the committee that put together the return-to-learn plan.
“I’d like to thank the staff and everyone on working on the plan,” board member James O’Neil said. “These are incredibly difficult times and everyone has been working to do the best they possibly can. They care about their students. … At this moment, this is the best we can do. We’ll adjust to whatever happens and do the best we can at that given time.”
Nicole Stack mentioned that not all students have the same opportunities at home.
“We need to meet the needs of each and every student, and if we leave any of them behind, we’re failing them,” she said.
Board member Christine Baker said she feels the fact that the infection rate remains low in our community, and that students and staff will be required to wear masks, give her cause for optimism.
“I think those two elements give us the best chance to start and continue this school year,” she said.
Board President John Siemion was the last to speak, and before voting, noted that “in my 21 years on the board, this is by far the most difficult vote I’m ever going to have to make.”
While the vote was being made, several people in the audience expressed their frustration that the decision was made too hastily and that the parent survey — which was taken in June — should be considered obsolete since much has changed since then. In that survey, 75 percent of parents said they preferred in-person learning for their kids.
