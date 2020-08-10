Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.