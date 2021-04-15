Grand Haven High School and Central High School will continue their two-week pause of in-person learning and maintain remote learning through April 23, as the Board of Education approved the motion 6-0 at a special school board meeting Thursday night.
The motion was presented by board member Seth Holt and supported by Nichol Stack, Christine Baker, Barbara Pietrangelo and Carl Treutler.
As students finish their first week of remote learning Friday, COVID-19 cases continue to surge not only in Ottawa County but across the state. According to the state health department Thursday, 6,303 new confirmed cases were confirmed; the Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 62 new cases of the virus.
This change does not affect the district’s kindergarten through eighth-grade students, who will continue in-person learning.
The board also unanimously approved an emergency powers resolution, which continues to give Superintendent Andy Ingall the authority to make emergency decisions for the district.
The public comment section was diversified by a plethora of comments from parents of all age groups. One off those was from Keith Brodie, who has two daughters at Grand Haven High School.
“I strongly oppose virtual learning,” Brodie said. “The decision to make it a high priority for the health of our students is not accurate when we don’t have any outbreaks. For months our kids have taken precautions, but there is no evidence of an imminent outbreak.”
As a majority of high-risk members of Ottawa County are now vaccinated, Diana Frendt says it’s more about the concern of the dangers children face with isolation, suicide and depression.
“Just because they are by themselves doesn’t mean they should be,” Frendt said. “They should be learning at school. It’s a critical age for in-person interactions.”
Despite the concern of the mental health of students, it’s the safety that has remained the highest priority of the board, school officials say. Board President John Siemion said he stands by the decision of Ingall to go remote.
“We need to keep Andy with that authority to make snap decisions for each school building,” Siemion said.
Stack said she was thankful that it’s been just grades 9-12 that have gone to remote learning. With a teenager in her house, she said they mingle a little differently than younger students do.
“Watching all the social media over spring break, I saw a lot of people exposing themselves,” Stack said. “They have every right to do so but I’m just so thankful for Andy and the decision he’s made.”
Despite online rumors of districtwide remote learning swirling before the meeting, Siemion clarified that there was no such talk.
Ingall did mention that, moving forward, a new tracking system will be implemented starting Friday to keep better measures of students with COVID-19 and who are in quarantine. The dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.
