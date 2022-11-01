Some spoke of becoming gymnastics instructors; others aspired to be famous YouTubers and billionaires like Jeff Bezos.

Those dreams were on the minds of students at White Pines Intermediate School and Griffin Elementary School, along with more than 2,000 Grand Haven Area Public Schools students and 2 million readers around the world for Jumpstart’s Read for the Record Day last Thursday.

Contact Matthew at mehler@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.