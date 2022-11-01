More than 2,000 Grand Haven Area Public Schools students participated in the worldwide Read for the Record event on Oct. 27. Pictured here are students from White Pines Intermediate School and Griffin Elementary School.
Some spoke of becoming gymnastics instructors; others aspired to be famous YouTubers and billionaires like Jeff Bezos.
Those dreams were on the minds of students at White Pines Intermediate School and Griffin Elementary School, along with more than 2,000 Grand Haven Area Public Schools students and 2 million readers around the world for Jumpstart’s Read for the Record Day last Thursday.
