ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University is gearing up its COVID-19 precautions as thousands of students flock back to the school’s campuses for the start of the new semester.
Most notably, the university is asking faculty, staff and students to get a COVID-19 test before returning to campus. Vice Provost for Health Jean Nagelkerk said those who are unable to get a test should only leave home for essential purposes like attending class or getting groceries until they can receive a negative test result.
Testing was ramped up starting Jan. 5, kicking off a three-week repopulation program that concludes following the first week of classes. Classes began today.
“We worked with our laboratory partner to be able to increase our testing capacity and provide testing to the GVSU community,” Nagelkerk said.
While repopulation testing aims to limit COVID-19 cases on campus from the get-go, Nagelkerk said that after learning a lot from GVSU’s first semester, other factors go into curtailing the spread of the virus on campus. This semester, Nagelkerk said the university will especially pay attention to surveillance testing, quickly conducting contract tracing and providing more support for those who test positive.
The university will also continue to use its online daily assessment portal to not only allow the community to report their daily health, but to document their test results as they repopulate campus. There will also be a form for users to indicate if they have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.
As for widespread vaccine rollout on campus, Nagelkerk said that GVSU is working with county health departments and systems on a campus vaccination program.
In the meantime, students will continue to be able to choose between in-person, hybrid or online courses throughout the semester. Campus facilities, activities and events of various types and sizes will be available in accordance with public health guidelines, Nagelkerk said.
