Due to the forecast for excessive afternoon heat and humidity on Friday, Grand Haven Area Public Schools will for a second straight day have a half-day for K-8 buildings and Central High School.
Grand Haven High School will continue on a normal schedule, as it did Thursday.
Open Door Child Care will close at noon at all locations.
See ghaps.org for updates.
Spring Lake High School was also closed Thursday. There is no word yet on whether it will be open Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.