FERRYSBURG — The West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics recently appointed Sara J. Heacox to the charter school’s executive board.
Heacox works for Coopersville Public Schools as a theater/English language arts/yearbook teacher. She has also taught at a local charter school and Muskegon Community College as an adjunct English instructor. She has received the Excellence in Musical Education Award (Sutton Foster Ovation Awards) and she was nominated for Michigan Teacher of the Year in 2012-13.
“Sara will be a great addition to our board, and her arts background will bring us to a higher level of arts integration,” said the academy’s director, Joanna Bennink. “We are growing our school so our students will have a top-tier education that is well-rounded with the arts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.