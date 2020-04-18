FHS CONSTRUCTION

Although construction at Fruitport High School was halted with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home” executive order, Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said it’s too early to know the type of impact the pause will create.

 Tribune photo / Krystle Wagner

FRUITPORT — After years of construction, crews have temporarily paused work at Fruitport High School.

Construction stopped with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

Contact Krystle Wagner at kwagner@grandhaventribune.com; follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/krystlewagner.

