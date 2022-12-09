Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
HOLLAND — Dr. Fred Johnson, professor of history at Hope College, has been appointed to the college’s Guy Vander Jagt ’53 Endowed Professorship.
The Guy Vander Jagt ’53 Endowed Professorship was established in the early 1980s by friends of Vander Jagt in appreciation for his leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, and is held by a distinguished faculty member, preferably one who has a special interest in oratory or the interface between politics and communication.
