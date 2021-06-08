From left, Nancy Manglos, director of talent and leadership development for the local Chamber of Commerce; local businesswoman Kelly Larson; and Peach Plains Elementary School teachers Amanda Tejchma and Meagan Lund during Monday’s reveal of a new ice cream flavor.
A program through the local Chamber of Commerce is helping local students solve real-world problems for area businesses.
The program, called Home Grown, is a collaboration between the Chamber and Grand Haven Area Public Schools. The Chamber’s Nancy Manglos works to pair classrooms with local businesses that have a problem they need solved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.