How to eat healthy at school

As families prepare backpacks for the impending first day of the new school year, a registered dietitian for the North Ottawa Community Health System offers advice and tips for families looking to prepare healthy snacks and lunches.
Although Kelli Meyer said it can be easier to buy unhealthy processed foods, she encourages parents to choose healthier and more natural food.
Incorporating all of the food groups into a lunch is one of Meyer’s first pieces of advice.
“Variety is the key to a healthy, well-balanced diet,” she said.
Wheat bread or wheat tortilla wraps can provide more fiber, and Meyer recommends including a lean protein like chicken or turkey, hardboiled eggs, beans or nuts. She also suggests adding low-fat dairy such as milk, yogurt and cheese, in addition to fresh fruit and vegetables.
Meyer notes that canned fruit can also be purchased; she encourages the fruit to be in water.
When it comes to snacks, Meyer says limiting the amount of processed snacks is key. Instead, she recommends turning toward fresh fruits and vegetables, unsweetened applesauce, air-popped popcorn, trail mix, yogurt, and hummus and veggies.
Using time on the weekends to bake healthy muffins or energy bite snacks can free up weekday time while providing healthy options. Meyer also recommends granola bars, and encourages parents to look for ones with the least amount of sugar.
“A healthy mix of carbohydrates and protein is the best combination to give kids,” she said. “It helps them focus and gives them lasting energy.”
Children should drink 6-8 glasses of water a day, and more if it’s hot outside. Meyer recommends parents send a water bottle to school with their children, and encourage them to fill it up.
In selecting foods at the store and preparing lunches and meals, Meyer encourages getting children involved and making it fun.
“It empowers them to want to eat healthier,” she said.
Using a cookie cutter to cut bread into fun shapes and a melon baller for fruit is also a way to help the food look fun and might help children eat it, Meyer said. Preparing meals the night before can help avoid stress in the morning.
Turning to processed snacks that are high in fat and salt is one of the biggest and most common mistakes people make, Meyer said. Eating simple sugars will leave kids without energy, while healthier foods will help make them feel better, focus better and do better in school.
While enjoying sugary snacks occasionally or a few times a week is OK, Meyer said it should be avoided on a daily basis.
Parents should also be mindful about the number of items placed into their child’s lunchbox. Meyer said sometimes parents put too much in, and that can lead to children feeling overwhelmed.
Serving sizes should also be kept in mind. Milk should be 4-6 ounces, and servings of potato chips or pretzels should be limited to the size of your fist, Meyer said.
Here's another resource with a few specific recipes. https://www.raisinggenerationnourished.com/2018/10/4-school-lunches-with-veggie-variety-plus-tips-for-avoiding-lunchbox-packing-burn-out/?fbclid=IwAR0o1gBcuXrL9CZ2u5kdCZAxaiLWkxm7ysYOcP7mb-inyV1GEUIL6EmCi20
